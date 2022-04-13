$116.33 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) will post $116.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.90 million and the lowest is $114.48 million. Triumph Bancorp posted sales of $97.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full-year sales of $488.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $481.70 million to $495.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $543.06 million, with estimates ranging from $541.50 million to $545.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Triumph Bancorp.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

TBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.21.

Shares of TBK stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.34. 6,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.44. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $69.01 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, with a total value of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Bancorp (Get Rating)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.