-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.04). OPKO Health posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 260%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research cut OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of OPKO Health stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $3.51. 132,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,813,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.79 and a beta of 1.86. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $5.25.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 750,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $2,317,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,585,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,400. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 26.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

