$3.81 Million in Sales Expected for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) will announce $3.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $7.51 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $19.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.80 million to $32.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $39.39 million, with estimates ranging from $12.60 million to $66.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 85.31% and a negative net margin of 458.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

ADMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

ADMP traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.50. 31,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,561. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.74.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $266,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 3,449.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 557,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 541,460 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 192,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

