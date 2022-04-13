The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.29 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.40 billion and the lowest is $4.01 billion. Estée Lauder Companies reported sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year sales of $18.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $20.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.16 billion to $20.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EL. StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.71.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,370. The stock has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $248.42 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $284.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

