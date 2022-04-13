Brokerages Expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Brokerages expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) will report $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $9.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.71.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 in the last three months. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 892,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 233,395 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 24,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $4.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.68. The stock had a trading volume of 62,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,370. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $248.42 and a 12-month high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

