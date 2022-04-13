Analysts Expect Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) to Post $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the highest is $1.09. Triumph Bancorp posted earnings of $1.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.21.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TBK traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.34. 6,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.44. Triumph Bancorp has a 52 week low of $69.01 and a 52 week high of $136.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.95.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

