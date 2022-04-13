Brokerages Expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 85.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 735.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 192,403 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,561 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $266,000. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.50. 31,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,561. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

