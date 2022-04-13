Ink Market Cap Achieves $463,768.09 (INK)

Ink (INK) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Ink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ink has a total market capitalization of $463,768.09 and $30,567.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ink has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00044126 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.05 or 0.07444066 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,179.29 or 1.00011833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041323 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink launched on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

