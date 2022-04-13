Unido EP Hits Market Cap of $3.60 Million (UDO)

Unido EP (UDO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for $0.0632 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded up 3.4% against the dollar. Unido EP has a total market cap of $3.60 million and approximately $96,617.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00044126 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.05 or 0.07444066 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,179.29 or 1.00011833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041323 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 56,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UDOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.