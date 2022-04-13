Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0342

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Crown has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $1,041.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,174.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $342.88 or 0.00832759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.30 or 0.00209587 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00021936 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,445,764 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

