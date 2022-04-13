Navcoin (NAV) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $11.54 million and approximately $68,818.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001332 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009648 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00010512 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 73,260,555 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NAVUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.