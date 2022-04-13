Telos Hits Market Capitalization of $202.67 Million (TLOS)

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Telos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001822 BTC on major exchanges. Telos has a market cap of $202.67 million and $2.98 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Telos has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Telos

Telos is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The official website for Telos is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

