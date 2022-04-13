RealFevr Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.92 Million (FEVR)

RealFevr (FEVR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last seven days, RealFevr has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. RealFevr has a market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $101,771.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealFevr coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00044126 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.05 or 0.07444066 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,179.29 or 1.00011833 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041323 BTC.

RealFevr Coin Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

