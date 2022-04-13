Pax Dollar (USDP) Market Cap Hits $945.84 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 13th. One Pax Dollar coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $945.84 million and $11.04 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.60 or 0.00076737 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00010725 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000195 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

