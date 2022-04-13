Wesbanco Bank Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $13,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 167,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after buying an additional 16,636 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 102.5% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 144,745 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in PPG Industries by 63.3% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.92.

PPG traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.62. 77,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.32 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.83.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

