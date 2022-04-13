$117.58 Million in Sales Expected for Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $117.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycor HCM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.21 million and the highest is $117.90 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will report full-year sales of $413.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $413.20 million to $414.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $481.45 million, with estimates ranging from $475.03 million to $498.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Paycor HCM.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.58 million.

PYCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycor HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Shares of PYCR traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,064. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.51. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $22.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

