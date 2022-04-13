Brokerages Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Post $0.78 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) to post $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. BRP reported earnings of $2.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.54 to $8.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.95 to $10.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share.

DOOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.81.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,143. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.41. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in BRP during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BRP by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter worth $202,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

