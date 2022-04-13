AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,893 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie stock traded down $11.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.60. 1,156,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,781,570. The firm has a market cap of $280.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.08. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

