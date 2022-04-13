Brokerages Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the lowest is $0.20. SFL reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on SFL shares. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SFL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DNB Markets downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SFL by 133.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 938,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 536,360 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SFL by 113.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 56,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SFL during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in SFL by 117.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 68,677 shares during the period. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SFL traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,220. SFL has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.07%.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

