Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,471 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 221.1% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Comcast by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 825,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,378,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $44.27 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

In other Comcast news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

