Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.21. The company had a trading volume of 54,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,720. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.10 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

