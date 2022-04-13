StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.39 Million

Equities analysts expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) to report sales of $168.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.00 million and the highest is $168.78 million. StarTek posted sales of $163.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full year sales of $696.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $688.97 million to $703.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $747.05 million, with estimates ranging from $744.09 million to $750.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover StarTek.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $178.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.54 million. StarTek had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 5.05%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StarTek in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.38.

SRT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.17. 2,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,099. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $167.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.38 and a beta of 1.49. StarTek has a 52-week low of $3.74 and a 52-week high of $8.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in StarTek during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of StarTek by 582.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

