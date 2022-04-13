Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 3,534 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $14,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Eaton from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.73. 72,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,837. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $137.56 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

In other Eaton news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

