-$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.90) and the highest is ($0.73). Intellia Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.69) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.23) to ($3.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.49) to ($3.61). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.74.

NTLA traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,374. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $56.47 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.94.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

