Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 82 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.57.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.95. 141,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,265,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.70 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.67.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

