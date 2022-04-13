Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $13.21 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 26.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total value of $2,208,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.40, for a total transaction of $1,776,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.35.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.54. 72,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,764,161. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $276.88 and a 1-year high of $417.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $326.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.11%.

Accenture Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.