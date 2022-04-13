iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.28. 2,171,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,335,398. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

