BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) will report $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for BRP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.48 billion. BRP reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year sales of $7.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.51 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BRP.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOOO traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.94. The company had a trading volume of 9,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,143. BRP has a 52 week low of $57.38 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 6.90%.

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

