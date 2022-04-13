Analysts Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) will announce $3.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the lowest is $3.56 billion. Corning reported sales of $3.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $15.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $15.25 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.41 billion to $16.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 20,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 275,920 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 38.2% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Corning by 20.3% during the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 723,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,042,000 after purchasing an additional 122,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,069,324. Corning has a 1 year low of $33.51 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

