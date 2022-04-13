Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,568 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $1,382,516.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock worth $195,237,930. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.29. 519,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,273,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.69. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $132.01 and a one year high of $158.41. The stock has a market cap of $436.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

