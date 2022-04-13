iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.86

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and traded as high as $22.80. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 452,975 shares changing hands.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 22,881.4% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 388.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

