Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.56. Retractable Technologies shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 95,028 shares.

Separately, TheStreet cut Retractable Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $149.05 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.89.

Retractable Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:RVP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 28.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 16.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 27.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 59,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Retractable Technologies by 368.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

