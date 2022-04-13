Acasta Enterprises (TSE:AEF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.19

Acasta Enterprises Inc (TSE:AEF – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.19 and traded as high as C$2.24. Acasta Enterprises shares last traded at C$2.19, with a volume of 50,700 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of C$161.68 million and a P/E ratio of -73.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.19.
Acasta Enterprises Company Profile (TSE:AEF)
