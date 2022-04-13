Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.61. Blonder Tongue Laboratories shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 35,124 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.23.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.99 million for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 56.15% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)
Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264, and HEVC/H.265 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.
