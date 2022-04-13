Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $22.47

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$22.47 and traded as high as C$24.23. Altius Minerals shares last traded at C$24.00, with a volume of 80,401 shares changing hands.

ALS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$23.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.57.

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$21.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.6885918 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

