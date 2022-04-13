Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.13. Cardero Resource shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 13,200 shares traded.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08.
Cardero Resource Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CDYCF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cardero Resource (CDYCF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Cardero Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardero Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.