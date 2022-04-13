Dynex Power (OTCMKTS:DNXWF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Dynex Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNXWF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.22. Dynex Power shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22.

Get Dynex Power alerts:

About Dynex Power (OTCMKTS:DNXWF)

Dynex Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial power equipment. Its equipment includes high power bipolar semiconductors, high power insulated gate bipolar transistor modules, high power electronic assemblies and radiation hard silicon-on-sapphire integrated circuits. Its power products are used in power electronic applications which include electric power transmission and distribution, renewable and distributed energy, marine, and rail traction motor drives, aerospace, electric vehicles, industrial automation and controls and power supplies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.