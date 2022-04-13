Dynex Power (OTCMKTS:DNXWF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Dynex Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:DNXWF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.22. Dynex Power shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22.
About Dynex Power (OTCMKTS:DNXWF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynex Power (DNXWF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.