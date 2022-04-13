Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.87

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.87 and traded as high as $24.40. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $90.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26.

Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $111.94 million during the quarter.

Q.E.P. Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of hardwood flooring, flooring installation tools, adhesives, and flooring related products for the professional installer markets. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Australia/New Zealand.

