Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.80

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and traded as high as $4.34. Information Analysis shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 215,000 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of $57.83 million, a PE ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.25.
About Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Information Analysis (IAIC)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Information Analysis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Analysis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.