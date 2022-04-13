Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $675.05

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 675.05 ($8.80) and traded as low as GBX 588 ($7.66). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 600 ($7.82), with a volume of 10,221 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSTA. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.42) target price on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,000 ($13.03) to GBX 850 ($11.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 641.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 674.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £377.96 million and a P/E ratio of -13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

