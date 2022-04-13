MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.96

MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.59. MICT shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 473,160 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MICT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get MICT alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MICT. Barclays PLC grew its position in MICT by 2,290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22,909 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MICT by 3,664.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 24,993 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in MICT during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in MICT during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MICT by 253.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 96,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

MICT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.