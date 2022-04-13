Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.38

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.38 and traded as low as $2.02. Precigen shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 852,468 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

Get Precigen alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $399.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.34.

Precigen ( NASDAQ:PGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 million. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 67.60% and a negative net margin of 88.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.