Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.38

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.38 and traded as low as $2.02. Precigen shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 852,468 shares.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $399.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.34.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Dentgroup LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precigen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.
About Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)
Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies. In addition, the company offers UltraVector platform that incorporates advanced DNA construction technologies and computational models to design and assemble genetic components into complex gene expression programs; mbIL15, a gene that enhances functional characteristics of immune cells; Sleeping Beauty, a non-viral transposon/transposase system; AttSite recombinases, which breaks and rejoins DNA at specific sequences; AdenoVerse technology platform, a library of engineered adenovector serotypes; and L.
