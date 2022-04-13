Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $883.24

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 883.24 ($11.51) and traded as low as GBX 739 ($9.63). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 754 ($9.83), with a volume of 568,376 shares.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CWR shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.33) price target on shares of Ceres Power in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 673.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 880.42. The company has a current ratio of 17.45, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -66.09.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

