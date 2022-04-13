Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.57

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 26.57 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 18.36 ($0.24), with a volume of 456,880 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Versarien in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price for the company.

Get Versarien alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 26.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15. The company has a market cap of £35.22 million and a P/E ratio of -4.93.

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.