Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $69.52

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.52 and traded as high as $78.66. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares last traded at $78.66, with a volume of 0 shares.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance.

