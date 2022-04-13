WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $62.90

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $62.90 and traded as low as $62.62. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $62.62, with a volume of 494,731 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.66 and its 200-day moving average is $62.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 467.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,422,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,520 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 8,957.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,075,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,364,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,943,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,733,000 after acquiring an additional 176,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 125.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 233,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after acquiring an additional 129,681 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

