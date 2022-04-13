Omega Diagnostics Group (LON:ODX) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.39

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC (LON:ODX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 23.39 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 4.59 ($0.06). Omega Diagnostics Group shares last traded at GBX 4.65 ($0.06), with a volume of 2,296,164 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £8.99 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.06.

Omega Diagnostics Group Company Profile (LON:ODX)

Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes medical diagnostics products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, South/Central America, India, other Asian countries, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Allergy and Autoimmune, Food Intolerance, and Infectious Diseases and Other.

