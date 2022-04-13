Eckoh (LON:ECK) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.81

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.81 ($0.65) and traded as low as GBX 41.70 ($0.54). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 45.50 ($0.59), with a volume of 466,645 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Eckoh in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Eckoh in a report on Monday, April 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 42.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00.

In other Eckoh news, insider Nicolas B. Philpot acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($29,319.78).

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

