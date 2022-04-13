Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 18,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR)

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech and natural language interface markets.

