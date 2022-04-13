Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $97.10

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$97.10 and traded as low as C$93.82. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$94.09, with a volume of 83,155 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on GRT.UN shares. TD Securities raised shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a C$110.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$108.00.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.54, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.